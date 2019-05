The Kung Fu Panda animated series has taught us some life lessons that are worth remembering. From thinking calmly in order to make life easier, to not thinking about the past or future but the gift of the present, the film’s different characters have given us major food for thought.

“Don’t think of the past, what matters is what you do today. The only thing that matters is what you choose to be now,” says Po the Panda. Do you agree?