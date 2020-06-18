Time is running out for all of us, it is too short for indecision: Billy Graham

In a motivational speech, Billy Graham said, “If someone had told me when I was 20 years old that life was very short and would pass just like that, I would not have believed it. I cannot get young people to understand how brief life is, how quickly it passes.”

In the speech, posted by Above Inspiration YouTube channel, Graham expressed, “Everyone of us here have been given the same amount of time in a day. What a thing it is to think that you have just one short life to spend and it will soon be over.”

So, if life is short, how does one plan everything one wants to do? “I would write down my priorities in life and I would get committed to certain priorities. Now is the accepted time: the things we ought to do, the classes we ought to take, the books we ought to read. Do it now. Every time the clock ticks it seems to say ‘now’, ‘today’, if you were to hear its voice,” Graham added.

“There may not be a tomorrow for you and for me because there is a warning to time. Time is running out for all of us. Time if too short for indecision,” he said.

