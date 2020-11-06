Call upon your grit, try something: Tim Cook

He spoke on life, achievements and the need to try.

American business executive Tim Cook gave a compelling speech at Tulane University last year. Speaking to the students, he said, “At moments like this, it always humbles me to watch a community come together to teach, mentor, advise, and finally say with one voice, congratulations to the class of 2019. Now there’s another very important group: your family and friends. The people who, more than anyone else, loved, supported, and even sacrificed greatly to help you reach this moment. Let’s give them a round of applause. This will be my first piece of advice. You might not appreciate until much later in your life how much this moment means to them. Or how that bond of obligation, love, and duty between you matters more than anything else.”

“In fact, that’s what I really want to talk to you about today. In a world where we obsessively document our own lives, most of us don’t pay nearly enough attention to what we owe one another. Now this isn’t just about calling your parents more, although I’m sure they’d be grateful if you did that. It’s about recognising that human civilisation began when we realised that we could do more together. That the threats and danger outside the flickering firelight got smaller when we got bigger. And that we could create more — more prosperity, more beauty, more wisdom, and a better life — when we acknowledge certain shared truths and acted collectively,” he continued.

He finally concluded with a word of advice. “Call upon your grit. Try something. You may succeed. You may fail. But make it your life’s work to remake the world because there is nothing more beautiful or more worthwhile than working to leave something better for humanity.”

