Find out how your thoughts alter your reality

In this TEDx talk, the speaker explains the importance of being the masters of our thoughts.

“It suddenly struck me one day how little influence I had over the content of my mind. I looked back at my life and realised that my mind had been constantly wandering, distracted and unable to focus. The reason being that I’ve lived the way I have, like any modern person: over stimulated. It was my lifestyle that had produced this unsettled mind of mine which had now become nearly impossible to control. For 20 years, I had been unable to recognise this phenomena within myself because my mind had never been provided enough space to observe its own functioning.”

When a journalist asked a Swedish ex monk what he had learned after eighteen years of meditation and no distractions, he said, “I no longer believe in everything I think.” This, says the speaker, sounds mundane but is not.

“You are free to choose your own thoughts and thereby become an architect of your own life by design. We find ourselves in a world where for the first time in history, more people die from eating too much than eating too little; more people commit suicide every year than are killed by war criminals or terrorists combined.

“The American psychologist and philosopher William James said that thoughts become perception, perception becomes reality. Your thoughts alter your reality. The world which we live in, its quality and character is nothing but a reflection of our own minds. Meditation helps in consciously directing and maintaining your attention on an un-stimulating object such as breathing. This produces a calm, rational and high performing mind.”

