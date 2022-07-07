‘Your thoughts determine your frequency’: Sofia Khaledi

In her speech, Sofia Khaledi talks about how one’s perspective of life plays a role in the formation and progression of his/her life.

“Happiness is lots of joy, contentment, or well-being. But is that all there is to it?” she asks while discussing the very essence of happiness as a concept.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sharing her life’s significant losses she talks about the different ways in which people try to cope with life and embrace denial instead of facing reality. “Happiness isn’t about how life treats you, because everyone questions their life at one point and the only way to get over that is to accept it as tough as it has become,” she says.

“Our thoughts they are very powerful. What you say to yourself has the power to control you and I hear people all the time saying, ‘Oh shouldn’t have said that to her’, or, ‘Shouldn’t have spoken to him in that way, that was rude.’ But have you heard what you say to yourself?” says Sofia.

She concludes by saying, “When you’re feeling good, it’s communication back from the universe, saying you’re thinking good thoughts.”



📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!