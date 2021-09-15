Tom Hardy’s troubled past and a stable present is a lesson in never giving up

Actor Tom Hardy, who celebrates his birthday today, has acted in films like Inception and Dark Knight Rises. But, he had almost derailed his life and career owing to his drug and alcohol addiction. In this interview — part of The Prince’s Trust, a charitable organisation — the London-born actor had opened up about his struggles.

“I didn’t want anyone to know I was out of control, but I couldn’t hide it. Eventually, the body gives up. I was completely kaput. I was lucky I didn’t get hepatitis or AIDS.”

Hardy’s past has shocked people, He experimented with hallucinogens at 13. Hailing from an affluent London family, Hardy was thrown out of boarding school for theft and quickly took to hard drugs. He was also arrested for stealing a Mercedes and held for gun possession at 17, but somehow, he had managed to come out of it.

Though the actor studied method acting at Drama Centre London, his addiction only seemed to intensify. After a particularly nasty incident in Soho in 2003, Hardy finally decided to seek help.

“I went in thinking I’d do it for a little bit, until I can go out and drink and people forgive me,” he said in the interview. “But I did my 28 days, and after listening to people who had been through similar circumstances I realised I did have a problem.”

Hardy said drugs and alcohol had taken up a major chunk of his early life, but he now feels his work has replaced it.

“Sometimes it’s like drinking the next beer, I will do the next film and the next, keep going, keep going,” he said. “If I stop working they might take it away from me. People will say ‘Tommy you’re doing well’ and I say ‘Am I?’”

“I love what I do, but it’s driven by a fear of not being able to do it. It’s the same with drinking – if I stop then who am I? What have I got?”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!