scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

How can you build stronger connections in life? Find out

Since many of us communicate only through emails and text messages, it has made us impersonal and distant

He sums up his talk by saying that these small things you do can connect and build long lasting strong ties amongst your colleagues which help you to take bigger risks in your business with an assurance that there a big pool of loyal, committed employees behind you to manage the outcomes. (Source: TED/Youtube)

Robert Reffkin, an entrepreneur, shared some ingenious tips to build genuine relationships in workplaces, which are driven totally by tech. We communicate only through emails and text messages, which has made us impersonal and distant. In ‘The Way We Work’ segment of Ted Talks, he explained five things one should do to build authentic connections on the job.

The first one is ‘write a handwritten note on a letter’. Especially, the ones where you have to show gratitude or thank someone for his or her advice to you. It’s the personal note that always touches the heart.

The second one is ‘pick up the phone and dial’. Especially, when you are welcoming a new employee into your company, you make him feel invited as well as set the tone in right earnest of what you want your company to be.

The third one is ‘ask interesting and meaningful questions’, especially when you are travelling to different locations of your company. Positive questions like, ‘what is your underlying motivation’ or ‘what was the one thing you are proud of that you achieved last month?’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India
The gatekeepers of garba: Self-appointed guardians of Hinduism are being ...Premium
The gatekeepers of garba: Self-appointed guardians of Hinduism are being ...

These conversations lead to your colleagues opening up and building personal bonds which help them to connect better when they are back in office.

Also read |Do you struggle with self-control? This one’s for you

The fourth is ‘answer questions with honesty.’ Even mundane questions asked in the elevator like, ‘how was your weekend?’ if answered with an honest response, can connect you to people in a genuine manner.

And the fifth is ‘always turn the video on’. Video conferences are better than phone calls. That’s when real personalities come out and show that you are there in the moment. Facial expressions with voice always communicate better then just voice.

Advertisement

He summed it up by saying that these small things can build long-lasting ties with colleagues, which can prompt you to take bigger risks in your business with an assurance that there a pool of loyal, committed employees behind you to manage the outcomes.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:20:38 am
Next Story

HC quashes FIRs against Bagga, Vishwas; Opp terms it ‘huge embarrassment for Mann govt’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

International Day of the Girl Child, International Day of the Girl Child 2022, women's rights, campaign, awareness campaign, beauty pageant, beauty queens and models, Miss Supermodel Worldwide pageant, women's safety, women's empowerment, domestic violence, education, indian express news
International Day of the Girl Child: In Delhi, a campaign for education, women’s safety
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement