Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

This researcher has an idea of how you can shape the brain you want

In this research-based TEDx Talk, a brain researcher breaks down how you are in control of how a lot of your brain works

An eye-opening TEDx Talk about how you can change your brain. (Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube)

Have you ever wondered why some people learn things more easily than others? Dr Lara Boyd is a brain researcher at The University of British Columbia. Boyd has an immense understanding of the human brain, and in this video, she shares with us some of her learnings.

“Turns out even when we’re doing nothing, the brain is highly active,” she says. “Every time you learn a new fact or skill, you change your brain.” She emphasises on how this is perhaps one of the most important learnings.

“It’s called neuroplasticity. All of our behaviours change our brain, and they changes are taking place all the time.”

She states that your brain can change in three basic ways:
– chemically
– structurally
– functionally

So why do we struggle to learn sometimes? Why do we tend to forget things?

The primary driver of neuroplastic change is your behaviour. There’s no neuroplasticity drug you can take. Your brain is being shaped by what you do. Increased struggle, actually, leads to more learning and greater structural change in the brain.

Given the unique structure and function of our brain, behaviours that you employ in your everyday life are important. Each of them are changing your brain. Choose wisely. Be mindful of what you surround yourself with, what you pick up and choose to do, who you spend time with. The fact that you can change the way your brain works is pretty amazing and when you realise that — the world becomes limitless.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 08:20:33 am
