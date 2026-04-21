‘They don’t eliminate overthinking…’: 5 Japanese mindsets for a clearer head

In a world of constant notifications and mental clutter, overthinking has become almost second nature. While there’s no instant fix, certain Japanese philosophies and practices offer a refreshing way to slow down, gain clarity, and quieten the noise in your head.

According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, these approaches aren’t quick solutions, but powerful mindset shifts. “These philosophies encourage acceptance, presence, and simplicity. They don’t eliminate overthinking overnight, but they help you respond to your thoughts rather than getting trapped in them,” she explains.

Here are five Japanese techniques that can help you manage an overactive mind more effectively.