‘They don’t eliminate overthinking…’: 5 Japanese mindsets for a clearer head

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In a world of constant notifications and mental clutter, overthinking has become almost second nature. While there’s no instant fix, certain Japanese philosophies and practices offer a refreshing way to slow down, gain clarity, and quieten the noise in your head.
According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, these approaches aren’t quick solutions, but powerful mindset shifts. “These philosophies encourage acceptance, presence, and simplicity. They don’t eliminate overthinking overnight, but they help you respond to your thoughts rather than getting trapped in them,” she explains.
Here are five Japanese techniques that can help you manage an overactive mind more effectively.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Ikigai
At its core, Ikigai is about having a sense of purpose, a reason to get up in the morning. “Concepts like Ikigai bring a sense of direction to daily life. When your actions feel meaningful, there is less space for the mind to spiral into overthinking,” says Dr Shankar.
Instead of constantly questioning your choices, aligning your day with what matters to you can create a sense of calm and focus, she adds.
Wabi-Sabi
Perfectionism often fuels overthinking, endless loops of “what if” and “what could have been better.” Wabi-Sabi, the Japanese philosophy of embracing imperfection, offers a way out.
“When you stop striving for perfection and begin to accept situations as they are, you naturally reduce mental resistance,” explains Dr Shankar. “This shift allows you to appreciate the present moment instead of overanalysing it.”
Shinrin-yoku
Also known as “forest bathing,” Shinrin-yoku encourages spending mindful time in nature, and its benefits are backed by science.
“Shinrin-yoku has been shown to lower cortisol levels, reduce blood pressure, and ease anxiety,” says Dr Shankar. “It helps regulate the nervous system, which in turn reduces cognitive overload.”
Even short walks in green spaces, without distractions, can help reset your mental state, she adds.
Hara Hachi Bu
This lesser-known practice involves eating until you are about 80% full. While it may seem unrelated to mental health, it plays a subtle yet important role. “Hara hachi bu promotes mindful eating and prevents the sluggishness that often follows overeating,” Dr Shankar notes. “When your body feels lighter, your mind tends to feel clearer and less overwhelmed.”
Kintsugi and Oubaitori
Kintsugi, the art of repairing broken pottery with gold, symbolises embracing flaws, while Oubaitori encourages individuals not to compare themselves with others. “These ideas reduce self-criticism, which is a major driver of intrusive and repetitive thoughts,” explains Dr Shankar. “You may still have such thoughts, but over time, you become less reactive to them—and that’s where real change happens.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.