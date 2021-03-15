Want to fulfill the highest, truest expression of myself as a human being: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is an American television host, actor, author, philanthropist and producer. She’s one of the most renowned motivational speakers globally. She talks about the three most important ingredients in life that will take you towards greater things.

“First and foremost ‘knowing who you are’. ‘Who am I?’ ‘What do I want?’ My answer is, ‘I am God’s child’. ‘I am that which is born of all that is’. I am, as Pierre de Chardin said, ‘a spiritual being having a human experience. Come trailing the breath of the ancestors yet, but trailing the breath of the angels’,” Oprah says in this video.

“All that is possible is possible for me. That’s who I am. And what do I want? I don’t want to just be successful in this world. I don’t want to just make a mark or have a legacy. The answer to that question for me is, ‘I want to fulfill the highest, truest expression of myself as a human being’.”

“And it was about the time I received my honorary degree from Spelman around 1993. I thought of myself as Dr Winfrey. Then, I went back and took a long look at what it was that I was doing on TV. And made a decision that I was no longer just be going on TV, but I was going to use TV as a platform and as a force for good and not be used by TV.”

