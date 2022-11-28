These 8 habits are damaging your confidence

Confidence is one of the qualities required to lead a successful life. While many of us are confident, knowingly and unknowingly we do things that crush our confidence. Nipa Asharam, a life coach, took to Instagram to shed light on a few common habits that damage our confidence.

“There are some super peculiar and common habits we all practise that crushes confidence before we even build it well. Here are the most common ones. Catch them and try to resist these actions — it’s making a big impact on your confidence building and without that, we are truly not living our best self,” she captioned the post.

Triple checking with your friends which outfit and pics of yours are worth on the public domain (social media, others’ social media, social outings). Even if you are not fully sure about your outfits or pics, if you feel good enough, take your own call. It will make you trust your gut.

Feeling flustered when you don’t have answers to questions asked by colleagues, friends, and acquaintances.

We think less of ourselves when we have to say, ‘Hey I don’t know the answer to this’, because knowing it all means you are on top of your game and will be liked more. Sometimes saying ‘I don’t know’ with a smile comes across as oozing confidence.

Belittling yourself when someone compliments you: When someone compliments instead of saying thank you, you focus on how far you need to still go or how you are just camouflaging it all too well or it’s not a big deal so on and so forth. Instead of absorbing the good energy, we shun it away.

Reliving your mistakes all the time: Instead of seeing them as valuable lessons that made you who you are today, your energy is deep in all that you could have done differently and you carry it wherever you go, attracting that energy around you as well.

Self-talk to push yourself is harsh: I love self-talk and it is a crucial tool in moving forward but using harsh words because that will make you do something can be self-damaging. If required make a script and save it so you can read that and change the tone.

Having low integrity- saying what you don’t do and doing what you don’t say: Deep inside you know that are putting up a facade and hiding what you truly are because you care how people perceive you. However, it’s a major confidence crusher when you know your integrity is actually so low.

Oversharing leads to you being highly gullible to what others say about you: When we overshare, we of course give many people a chance to share their opinion about you and your choices. This makes you lose who you are and now you constantly seek validation.

Overusing these three words: Overusing the words ‘always’, ‘never’, and ‘I am sorry subconsciously creates a strong negative self-image– one that believes no permanent change is possible and being apologetic for anything and everything.

