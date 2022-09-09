scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

There’s only one part we can all be certain about improving, and that’s ourselves, says Caitylan Roux

"The space between where you are now currently and where you want to be is growth and the thing called life that happens in between is hard but it's really beautiful," she said.

The speaker believes in the power of self love (Source: Screengrab of Caitlyn Roux Ted Talk)

It is said that the ultimate form of love is the one we can give to ourselves – self-love. From the day we are born, we attempt to fit ourselves in the world, adhering to what society expects from us. In doing so, we miss out on realising who we really are and what we want.

Caitylan Roux, a motivational speaker, believes that it is very important for an individual to know who they actually are. “I’ve learned through picking myself up through a breakup and letting go of the things that how important it was for me to take the time out to figure myself out, get inside my own mind, and understand myself. There’s only one part of the universe we can all be certain about improving and that’s ourselves,” she said.

Roux recounted that before she went onto the journey of finding herself, she lived her life “through other people’s opinion of me.” Recalling the time when she got out of a relationship and was emotionally broken, she said, “I had put so much pressure on this other person to be everything to me, to make me feel worthy, and make me feel like I was enough.”

It was after this that she embarked upon the journey to find herself.

She asked everyone to focus on developing and improving themselves. “The space between where you are now currently and where you want to be is growth, and the thing called life that happens in between is hard but it’s really beautiful,” she added.

