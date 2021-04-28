‘There’s love. That is what we came with and that is what we will go with’: Bill Murray

In 2016, actor Bill Murray was awarded with Mark Twain Prize. The honour is set aside to celebrate people who have had a positive impact on the American society like the author did in the 19th century. The Lost In Translation actor started his speech saying, his theme for the evening was: “What it is like to be beloved?” He then went on to talk about his childhood, his “nice siblings”. He shared that he was fired from a lot of jobs. “There was a lot of misunderstanding regarding who was supposed to be working and who was supposed to be..you know..supervising,” he said amidst laughter from the audience.

Acknowledging his brother Brian’s contribution in his life, the actor said, “My brother had more guts than anyone I ever knew,” admitting in same breath that he was there because of his brother. “There is this little trampoline inside of you which makes you care about other people, about yourself,” he said, adding “What a break..We’re here alive…Pretty good right?”

“There’s love. That is what we came with and that is what we will go with,” he said in conclusion to deafening applause.

