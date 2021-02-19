There will be another day and you can start trying all over again: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the greatest and most influential actors in Indian cinema, often quotes his father who he fondly remembers. At an event, he said, “One of the first things he (father) taught me was, ‘if things happen according to how you wish, that’s good, but if they don’t, that’s even better.’”

He adds that he could never understand what his father meant by that and when he asked him, he said that if things are not happening according to one’s wish, they are happening according to the wish of some divine force. That divine force will never think ill of you. You have to respect that for being better.

Recalling what his father told him during his period of struggle, he said, “I was struggling a lot in those times, I used to tell him that life is a struggle. He used to say, ‘as long as there is life, there is going to be struggle.’”

According to Amitabh, we should, “accept this factor that your life is never going to be easy, something or the other is going to happen.”

“Rather than, sit in some kind of despondency on that, be aware that tomorrow is another challenge, another day, which could turn out to be profitable, which may not but eventually there will be another day and you can start trying all over again,” he adds.

The legend talks about his past struggles and how they still motivate him to keep going, “In the back of my mind, there will be those ugly moments that plagued me, and the fear of them recurring again is perhaps what drives me every day.”

Big B teaches us that no matter what your age is, you should always accept challenges head-on. He says, “I look for challenges even today.”