There is one relationship you have to maintain — the one with yourself: Will Smith

“I had spent so many years of my life building up Will Smith — this persona, the energy of who I was supposed to be in the world and it became a cage. I could not do nothing, I could go nowhere…I had to do things that Will Smith (the persona) had to do and had to say,” Will Smith once said in an interview.

On his 50th birthday, the actor decided to exercise free will — to do or say things he actually wanted to. “When I started I had all these grand ambitions of what I wanted to be and what I wanted to do,” said Will Smith. He studied about movies, worked out to achieve success and become a movie star. “And then I had a taste of that (being a movie star) and I realised that even though I achieved all those things, on the inside I was the same insecure little boy who was trying to prove something,” the Men in Black actor expressed.

“The only sustainable mission is to improve lives. And I soon as I made this shift in my mind from trying to be big and trying to have money and trying to be popular, to making sure that I improved lives every step of the way then all of a sudden I started experiencing healing,” the actor said.

“There is one relationship you have to maintain and that is the one with yourself,” he remarked.

