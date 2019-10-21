There is no point competing if you don’t want to be the best: Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli discussed his personal and professional life at length with Emmy-winning journalist Graham Bensinger. The 30-year-old who became India’s most successful Test captain recently spoke about how India’s tour of Australia in 2012 led to becoming the fitness icon that he is today. He spoke about how fitness has become an integral part of his life and how it helped him recover quickly, even as the Indian team crisscrossed the United Kingdom during a six-week World Cup campaign.

“When we came back from Australia in 2012, I saw a gap (between us and Australia). I realised if we don’t change the way we are playing, training or eating, we can’t compete with the best in the world. There is no point in competing if you don’t want to be the best. I wanted to be the best version of myself and then based everything around that vision, my approach to the game changed”, he said in this interview.

Kohli also spoke about how fitness has helped him recover quickly and cited it as one of the reasons why he was up and running after the six-week-long World Cup 2019 campaign. “There was a time when I walked in to bat, there wasn’t any fear or respect in the opposition corner. I didn’t want to walk into the ground thinking that opposition feels that this guy is a pushover, who is going to do no damage. Just didn’t want to be another player as I wanted to make an impact. I wanted that when I walk in, the teams should think that we need to get this guy out or else we will lose the game. And if I don’t want to be that guy, then there is something wrong in my head”, he said.