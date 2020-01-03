Anne Hathaway: Why do we undervalue fathers and overburden mothers?

Highlighting how women and girls are mostly just seen to be homemakers, which also restricts the participation of men in the family and society, actor and longtime UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador Anne Hathaway spoke on the need to have gender-based policies in organisations.

“There is a need to de-stigmatise men’s roles as caregivers. In other words, to liberate women, we need to liberate men. The assumption that women and girls look after the home is a stubborn and very real stereotype that not only discriminates against women but limits men’s participation and connection with the family and society. These effects are significant for children. So why do we continue to undervalue fathers and overburden mothers?” she asked in this inspiring speech at Women’s Day address at United Nations in 2017.

She further stressed on the need for gender-based policies in organisations that “can’t be discriminatory”. “Parental leave is not about taking days off work. It is about creating freedom to define roles, freedom to choose, and how to invest time and establish new cycles of behaviour. We all benefit from policies not based on gender. We are living in a world where our needs don’t make us weak, they make us fully human,” she said.

