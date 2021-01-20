The world does not demand excellence from you: Javed Akhtar

Activist, lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar talks about the force that drives one towards excellence. To be excellent, one has to be willing to rise above the need to merely please friends and family.

“We start a work for various reasons: to prove to ourselves that we are capable, to prove it to our family and friends, and then to the world in order to earn wealth and fame,” he says in this video. “By the time you are very good, everybody starts praising you. You gain respect. Then what is the need to be excellent if the world is satisfied with you being very good?”

“There is only one reason behind striving towards excellence: your self-respect and self-esteem. The world is happy with you, but you are aware of the fact that you are capable of achieving much more than the world demands from you. This attitude will take you towards excellence. You don’t become excellent for the world, but for yourself.”

“Amitabh Bachchan still prepares for every scene like it is for his first movie. This dedication towards giving your best in the work you do is what makes you extraordinary and a master of your craft,” says Akhtar, the recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award, as well as five National Film Awards.

