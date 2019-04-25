‘The right to learning should be given to every child’: Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Peace Prize 2014 winner and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by Taliban gunmen, highlights the ‘right to learning’ for every child. At the Nobel Peace Prize Concert held in 2015, Yousafzai talks how quality education is necessary to fight evils like child labour. She adds that she is fighting for children’s right to learning because if children are not educated, a whole generation would be lost.

The activist shares in the video that it is important to stand up for children and their education in every way possible for a positive change to take place in the society.