Tom Bilyeu, co-founder of Quest Nutrition and CEO of Impact Theory, struggled for years before realising he was pursuing the wrong goal in life. Sharing his story, he said in a Goalcoast video: “My parents’ biggest frustration was that I was epically lazy…I always knew two things about myself: one day I was going to be rich, and I was going to have six pack abs”.

When Bilyeu left for college, his mother assumed he would fail. “But the two guys who were successful entrepreneurs and body builders happened to walk into a class when I was a teacher. And they were just starting a technology startup…Starting from there, I knew I could wow people because I was willing to grind it out,” he said.

We all have a superpower, said Bilyeu. “My superpower may be the willingness and ability to endure suffering. I had not taken a day off in six and a half years. And then I realised…I had finally had enough. I had hit my breaking point from suffering.”

The questions you ask yourself will determine the course of your life. “I had been asking myself, ‘What do I need to do to get rich?’ And it made me really unhappy,” Bilyeu remarked. So he changed the question. “I started asking, ‘What would I do and love every day even if I were failing?'” he recalled, which eventually paved the way for his company.

