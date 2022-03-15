scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Watch: The power of speech and how it attracts listeners, by Julian Treasure

Naturally, we all do not have deep and powerful voices, but that doesn’t mean we cannot train the way we speak with others

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2022 8:20:48 am
Julian Treasure, Julian Treasure TED Talk, Julian Treasure videos, Power of speech, speech, sound, gain listeners, TED videos, TED Talks, life positive, indian express newsJulian Treasure talks about the importance of a powerful speech. (Source: Julian Treasure/TED)

“The human voice. It’s the instrument we all play. It’s the most powerful sound in the world, probably. It’s the only one that can start a war, or say I love you. And yet, many people have the experience that when they speak, people don’t listen to them. Why is that? How can we speak powerfully to make change in the world?”

— Julian Treasure

Chair of the Sound Agency, Julian Treasure’s powerful TEDx Talk in 2014 speaks precisely about this where he pinpoints the beauty of powerful speech, conscious listening that is driven by understanding and not mere overt hearing.

Most of us are unaware of the power that our voices have, our tremendously empowering speech. Treasure talks about technical terms related to the vocal cords such as register, timbre, prosody, pace, silence, pitch, and volume that all impact how engaging our listeners find us, be it in a dialogue or on stage.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Revolutionising the idea of success in relation to happiness

Naturally, we all do not have deep and powerful voices but that doesn’t mean that we cannot train the way we speak with others.

Treasure reveals the bad habits related to speaking that have become engrained in our lives that hamper our ability to speak efficiently. According to him, the seven deadly sins of speaking are: gossiping, judging, negativity, complaining, excuses, lying and dogmatism. However, he does talk about the four pillars of powerful speech that can negate the effects of these bad speaking habits. These are: honesty, authenticity, integrity and love.

ALSO READ |‘The minute you understand how your fear is showing up, do something about it’: Author Ruth Soukup

Lastly, he concludes with six vocal warm up exercises that moves through the whole range of pitch and can help prepare an individual before any major talks.

