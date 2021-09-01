‘People who say technology has disconnected you from others are wrong’: Melinda French Gates

Speaking to students at the Duke University, entrepreneur and philanthropist Melinda French Gates gave a heartfelt speech. “[A]ll the hype about how connected you are has contributed to a counter-narrative — that, in fact, your generation is increasingly disconnected from the things that matter. The arguments go something like this: Instead of spending time with friends, you spend it alone, collecting friend requests. Rather than savoring your food, you take pictures of it and post them on Facebook,” she said.

“I want to encourage you to reject the cynics who say technology is flattening your experience of the world. Please don’t let anyone make you believe you are somehow shallow because you like to update your status on a regular basis,” she said.

“The people who say technology has disconnected you from others are wrong. So are the people who say technology automatically connects you to others. Technology is just a tool. It’s a powerful tool, but it’s just a tool. Deep human connection is very different. It’s not a tool. It’s not a means to an end. It is the end — the purpose and the result of a meaningful life — and it will inspire the most amazing acts of love, generosity, and humanity,” she added.

