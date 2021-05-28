Don’t bother telling the world you are ready. Show it: Peter Dinklage

Speaking at Bennington College in 2012, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage gave a rousing speech. “Don’t search for defining moments because they will never come. Well, the birth of your children, OK, of course, forget about it, that’s just six months. My life is forever changed, that’s the most defining moment ever. But I’m talking about the rest of your life and most importantly in your work. The moments that define you have already happened. And they will already happen again. And it passes so quickly.”

“When I went to school here, if a freshman wanted to write direct and star in her own musical, the lights would already be hung for her. Now I tell the story because the world might say you are not allowed to yet. I waited a long time out in the world before I gave myself permission to fail. Please, don’t even bother asking, don’t bother telling the world you are ready. Show it. Do it,” he said and concluded with a quote from playwright Samuel Beckett. ‘What did Beckett say? “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.”’