The Happiness Balloon: You will never be happy if you look for yours

A simple yet profound story was shared on the social media which asks one to contemplate if life is being lived in the right way. This lesson was by an anonymous teacher to the students that has taught lessons to people across all ages. The story was shared by Yours Wisely, a YouTube channel.

The story goes like this:

A wise teacher once brought balloons to the school and told her pupils to blow them up. She asked them to write their name on one of the balloons. After the children were done writing the names, they tossed their balloons into the hall and the teacher mixed all of the balloons up so that none of the children could trace theirs easily. Five minutes were given to the kids to find the balloon with their name on it. However, even after a frantic search, none of the kids could find their own balloon.

The teacher then asked the children to pick the balloon that was lying nearest to them and give it to the person whose name was written on it. In less than two minutes, everyone was standing holding their own balloon.

The teacher then said to the children, “These balloons are like the balloons of happiness. We won’t find our happiness if we’re only searching for our own. However, if we care about other’s happiness…it will ultimately help us find our own.”

The crux of the story is that when we choose to look for our own happiness, we will never happen to find it. However, when we care about other’s happiness and take their emotions into account — it will eventually help us find our own happy place.

