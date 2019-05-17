Toggle Menu
‘In life, it is important to learn everyday’: Kapil Dev

To achieve success, the legendary cricket calls everyone to think for the long-term and take up challenges.

In this video compilation, the former captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, Kapil Dev, speaks about the importance of learning each day. “The great thing in life is that you must learn everyday. If you can’t learn, you can’t succeed. We all learn with time, and I must say that different experiences made me go ahead in life,” he mentions.

According to the legendary cricketer, taking up challenges, being a fighter, thinking for the long-term, having fun in life and enjoying what you do can help you go ahead in life.

