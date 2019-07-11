The day you start doubting yourself, the war is finished: Sunil Chhetri

Thirty-four-year-old Indian football champion Sunil Chhetri speaks on the power of belief in this inspiring speech. “Listen to everyone because I want to believe that everyone wants good for you. But at the end, do what you want. Most of the times, people tell you not to do things that they couldn’t do. So, if you have dreams and you want to be something special, if you want to do something which nobody has done, then how will they have answers to your questions?,” he said.

He pointed out that even if one does not succeed, one must not have regrets.

He also emphasised that in times of doubt, “If you don’t believe in yourself, how will anyone else do? The day you start doubting yourself, the war is finished there. Because you know yourself, your capability, and you know how far you want to reach, therefore never ever doubt yourself.”