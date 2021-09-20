‘The chances you take, the people you meet…that’s what’s going to define your life’: Denzel Washington

Speaking at University of Pennsylvania, actor Denzel Washington gave a heartfelt speech. “You invested a lot in your education. And people have invested in you. And let me tell you, the world needs your talents. Man, does it ever.

“I just got back from Africa like two days ago, so I am rambling with a jetlag. I just got back from South Africa, it’s a beautiful country, but there are places with terrible poverty that need help. And Africa is just the tip of the iceberg. The Middle East needs your help. Japan needs your help. Alabama needs your help. Tennessee need your help. Louisiana needs your help. Philadelphia needs your help. The world needs a lot—and we need it from you, the young people,” he said.

He went on to give a series of advice to the gathered students. “To not only take risks, but to be open to life. To accept new views and to be open to new opinions. To be willing to speak at a commencement at one of the country’s best universities… even though you’re scared stiff. While it may be frightening, it will also be rewarding. Because the chances you take… the people you meet… the people you love…the faith that you have—that’s what’s going to define your life.”

