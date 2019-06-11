Toggle Menu
The best way to return kindness is with kindness

We learn from this video that saying thank you may not be the only way to show gratitude.

In this YoursWisely video, we come across a family that spots a whale caught in a fishing net, close to the shore. To help the whale, which seems to be breathing its last, they start cutting the nylon net with a knife but with extreme caution. After about an hour of trying, they finally manage to set the whale free.

In return, the whale gives them a rare display of spectacular jumps, which seemed like its expression of gratitude. One of the quintessential life lessons we learn from this video is that the best way to return kindness is with kindness.

