The amazing power of visualisation can transform your life

In a video titled ‘Do It in The First Minutes of Your Day! (Science Recommendation),’ from the YouTube channel Be Inspired, the narrator explains the importance of visualisation, and how, when paired with daily practice, it can be highly efficacious.

According to the video, there was a study conducted that analyzed different strategies for practising. The first was physically practising, the second was visualising success in the given task, and the third involved not thinking about the task at all. Not surprisingly, practising physically showed a 24 per cent increase in abilities, and not thinking about it at all led to a 0 per cent improvement. What was shocking though, was that only visualising success led to a 23 per cent increase in success rate — only 1 per cent less than actually practising!

“So with this lesson, what I want you to do is practise the art of visualisation. I want you to imagine the perfect day. What would a limitless day be like for you, from the moment you get up to when you go to bed,” the narrator says. “Because if you can see it here you can create it out there; because of what you vividly imagine you’re rehearsing.”

They, however, caution the viewer to not imagine negative situations, because most people have the tendency to do so, to prepare themselves for failure.

“My goal for you to become limitless is to imagine your perfect day, your perfect moment. I want you to imagine it, visualise it, see it, feel it, believe in it, and then work daily for it,” they conclude.

