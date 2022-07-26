scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Terri Trespicio: ‘Passion is not a plan; it is a feeling, and feelings change’

“Passion is not a job, a sport, or a hobby; it is the full force of your attention and energy," says Trespicio, an award-winning writer, speaker, and author

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 8:20:19 am
Terri"The idea that everything you are supposed to do should fit into passion is unrealistic and elitist," said Terri Trespicio, an award-winning writer, speaker, brand advisor, and author. (Photo: Instagram)

What is your passion? A frequently-asked question at a job interview or on a first date. Terri Trespicio, an award-winning writer, speaker, brand advisor, and author, wants to challenge the notion that we all need a ‘passion’. She even suggests that looking for passion might be overrated.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“There is a dangerously limiting idea at the everything we believe about success and life in general and it’s that you have one singular passion and your job is to find it and to pursue it to the exclusion of all else and if you do that everything will fall into place and if you don’t you have failed,” Terri says in this video.

Also Read |How Robert Downey Jr found a way to build confidence in life

According to her, the pressure to choose a passion is so intimidating, it is like picking a major for life. “This compelling, forceful cultural imperative to choose your passion is stressful to me but it is just not me.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data
5G auctions today: who’s bidding, and what’s at stake for whomPremium
5G auctions today: who’s bidding, and what’s at stake for whom

“I am leery of passion for a few reasons. One of them is that passion is not a plan. It is a feeling, and feelings change. You can be passionate about a person, one day in a job, and then not the next,” she adds.

Talking about herself and how anxious and depressed she was with no life to speak of, Terri says, “I was turning away perfectly good full-time jobs because I was afraid and sure I would pick the wrong one and get on the wrong train headed to the wrong future. You know, create your life first and then live it. You create life by living it and not agonising about it. The idea that everything you are supposed to do should fit into this passion vertical is unrealistic and elitist.”

Also Read |‘Make friends with reality’: Emily Levine

“Passion is not a job, a sport, or a hobby, it is the full force of your attention and energy that you give to whatever is right in front of you, and if you are so busy looking for this passion you could miss opportunities that change your life,” she explains.

“The most fulfilling careers are those that still have the power to surprise you. Passion is where your efforts and energy meet someone else’s needs. Don’t wait, just start doing it because to live a life full of meaning and value, you don’t follow your passion, it follows you,” she says.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy

It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face
Brothel row

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Rs 100 crore demanded

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
In Mumbai

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ice Pub
Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement