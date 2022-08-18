scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

‘Overthinking provides multiple perspectives’: Ari Kapoor

In her TEDx Talk, Ari sheds light on the power overthinking holds despite it being attached to a negative connotation

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 8:20:46 am
overthinkingThe brain can become pretty chaotic. Ari Kapoor shares ways to stop it from spiraling out of control. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The mind is a vast organ with no end to what it is capable of. Among several directives of the brain, Ari Kapoor, an 11th-grade student, sheds light on the power overthinking holds, despite it being attached to a negative connotation, and how one can approach it as a “gift” instead of a burden.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She states in her TEDx Talk, “It’s a common belief that overthinking is a bad thing, but if you even look at the definition, it’s not defined as merely bad or good. It’s up to you to define it.”

Quoting psychoanalyst Susanna Abse, she says, “In an action-focused world, being a thinker isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But ruminating on your thoughts in a way that doesn’t lead anywhere may be a sign of anxiety. So it’s evident that there are some negative effects of overthinking.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...

To begin with, Ari lists down some of the cons of overthinking: “Overthinking does come with a certain amount of stress that can be detrimental to your mental health. And since you’re spending most of your time thinking than putting your thoughts into action, you might not turn out to be as productive as you can be.”

An overthinker herself, she quickly shifts the focus to its pros by sharing her personal experience with overthinking. What’s remarkable is she denotes it as something that provides “multiple perspectives” and turns us into someone who’s “well-rounded.”

“You can be super interested in something, but at the same time be observant too. Because your ability to use critical skills to judge yourself and the world around you increases,” she says.

Advertisement

She goes on to explain, “Your creativity may be linked to your ability to overthink. It also helps one enhance their empathetic side since you’re able to put yourself in other people’s shoes.”

Urging the audience to look at the positive side of overthinking, she shares a few tips:

Boundaries

“Add boundaries by judging the topic and the amount of time it needs to be allotted. Whichever topic comes from a place of anxiety and insecurity, those are topics that need to be dealt with differently without overthinking them.”

Intention/purpose

Advertisement

“Recall the intention behind landing up in your overthinking session — whether it be coming to a conclusion, making a decision, learning something, or improving a relationship — it’s essential to remember what purpose you want coming out of this.”

Stay emotionally grounded

“Because you’re able to convince yourself of so many things, it’s essential to be grounded and have a clear judgement. There’s many ways you can go about doing this, such as picking up a new hobby. But by the end of it, it’s you who has to figure out what works  — get out there in the world, meet new people, give everything a shot, question the world, but most importantly, live,” she concludes.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 08:20:46 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

4

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife
Siachen hero cremated

Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife

Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
Panch pran vs panch kaam

Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Covid patients at risk of psychiatric conditions after 2 years
Lancet study

Covid patients at risk of psychiatric conditions after 2 years

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
‘106 out of 1,00,000’: PM2.5 deaths in Delhi well above global median
Study finds

‘106 out of 1,00,000’: PM2.5 deaths in Delhi well above global median

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022, Street style fashion, lifestyle gallery
Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022: The best of street style fashion
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement