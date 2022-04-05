Negative thoughts clouding your productivity? Get inspired by Taylor Swift

If you’ve been feeling bogged down by negative thoughts and feelings of self-doubt, you’ve come to the right place.

Seek inspiration from Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who is a force to be reckoned with. An active supporter of women’s rights and equal pay, Taylor is also known for her impassioned speech packed with references drawn from her own life and career.

Take a look at this speech where she urged everyone to never let obstacles such as criticism deter their progress.

Taylor has been no stranger to media scrutiny due to the fact that her songwriting possesses a distinctly narrative quality, some involving past romantic relationships.

Never one to back down, she has proved to be a notable pop icon, delivering chart topping hits such as We are never ever getting back together and All too well.

She began her speech by explaining how diamonds are created under pressure and that one should keep going, regardless of the challenges faced. “The only way forward is forward motion. We shouldn’t let obstacles like criticism slow down the creative forces that drive us. It seems like the pressure that could have crushed us made us into diamonds instead and what didn’t kill us actually did make us stronger.”

She continued, “If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure then that probably means you’re rising and there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something and it is met with cynicism or scepticism.”

She emphasised, “You cannot let that crush you, you have to let it fuel you because we live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything that they want about you at any time, but just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!