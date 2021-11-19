‘You have the right to prove them wrong’: Taylor Swift

Arguably one of the most popular music artistes of the century, Taylor Swift is known for her smash hits All Too Well and Love story. But the singer is also a strong proponent of believing in oneself.

In an emotionally charged speech after receiving the BRIT Awards, the White Horse singer emphasised on having faith in one’s own capabilities. Watch the inspiring monologue here:

“There are so many incredible new artists in this room tonight, and a lot of people watching who have goals and ambitions and dreams for themselves. I need you to hear me when I say there is no career path that comes free of negativity,” she said.

She added: “If you’re being met with resistance, that probably means you’re doing something new. If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure that probably means you’re rising. And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something and it is met with cynicism or skepticism, you cannot let that crush you, you have to let it fuel you because we live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything that they want about you at any time. But just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong.”

Would you agree with Taylor?

