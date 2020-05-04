You are not somebody else’s opinion of you: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, in ways more ways than one, showed how far one can go by going that far. The country singer has enjoyed success like no other, and in this video, she shares ways to deal with oneself. “You are the only one that’s inside your brain feeling all of your anxieties. And the voices that are telling you that you can’t be who you wanna be, or that you’re not who you wanna be or that you wanna be more like that other person over there,” she says and adds, “Let me tell you, people are mean to each other but no voices are as mean as our own voices to ourselves.”

She then goes forth and says we are not what the voices inside our heads tell who we are. “You are not somebody else’s opinion of you, that’s what you are not,” she says. “You’re not going nowhere just because you are not where you want to be yet. You are not damaged goods just because you have mistakes in your life. Those are the things you are not,” she asserts.

She then notes who we are. “You are your own definition of beautiful and worthwhile. And no one else’s definition.”

