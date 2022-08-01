Birthday girl Taapsee Pannu’s career transition: From software engineering to acting

August 1, 2022 8:20:31 am
Taapsee Pannu celebrates her 35th birthday today. Having worked in movies like Thappad, Pink, Badla, and Soorma, she is known for her acting chops. But did you also know she initially had plans to become a software engineer?
On the occasion of her special day, we revisited an old speech, wherein she doled out wise thoughts, saying that she never knew she would end up in the acting industry, but did not back off when the opportunity came knocking.
Sharing anecdotes from her undergraduate days, she highlighted that although pursuing software engineering was her only plan, and receiving an offer from Infosys in 3rd year of college solidified it further, life took a full career turn for her.
Tapsee commenced her acting journey in Tollywood and revealed that despite achieving 15 movie releases within merely three years, it landed her in a dilemma. “After three years, I began asking myself whether or not I even like acting. I asked myself, am I really enjoying it? Because I didn’t have a single day to sit and introspect what I really want to pursue,” she said.
Changing her entire strategy, she shifted her focus to consciously choosing movies she would like to be associated with. “The plan was to take it slow. Just to do the kind of stuff I’m enjoying. Unlike the rest, I was not in the industry for the money. I remember my dad telling me to never think that you need to earn money, to act till the time you enjoy and then come back if you want,” she shared.
“My life journey has not exactly been a planned one. My plan A was possibly planned by destiny, but my plan B was always in my hands and I made sure it was a strong one. So get out there and explore life opportunities, but ensure to have your plan B in place which may end up acting as your career’s backbone,” she concluded.
