It is time to become aware of female strength: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen plays many roles but the one identity she flaunts is as a mother. The actor has always spoken about girl children, the need to protect them and her life is an example. At an event in the past she addressed the topic eloquently.

“My name is Sushmita Sen and I am a proud mother of two very beautiful young ladies,” Sen introduced herself. She continues, “I believe in serendipity…it’s not an accident. Every single human being in this room tonight is here for a reason.”

The reason, she goes on to share is that the age of Aquarius is on its way, signifying an empowering time for women. “It is the time when we will come to the awareness of female strength. ” She adds, “I have been blessed to have been born in a family to a mum and a dad who raised me just as a human being. They didn’t differentiate between a boy and a girl so I never grew up realising that this is what happens to the girl child.”

She recollected the time she visited Mother Teresa in Kolkata and saw only female children at the home. Asked if there was a separate room for boys, Sen was told that all the four male children who were rescued had been subsequently adopted.

Sen remarked, “A loving home will recognise that there is a reason why the law of nature says to you, ‘I will not let you choose. When you become pregnant, you will not know, you shouldn’t if it’s a girl or a boy.’ That is the law’s nature of keeping a balance between the nurturer and the provider. When we kill the nurturer, we create an imbalance; an imbalance we will be so sorry in generations to have done because life stop stop to exist.”

