‘Surround yourself with people who are happy for you’: Oprah Winfrey

Talk show host, actor and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey speaks about the three things that can help one achieve success. Speaking at the Spelman College in Georgia in 2012, Winfrey underlines the importance of having a vision in life which is determined by knowing who you are, finding a way to serve others, and making the choice to do the right thing.

Advertising

To really reflect on one’s life, she highlights that it is important to “surround yourself with people who are happy for you”.

“We may doubt ourselves but we are rewarded with peace of integrity. Fill your cup up, surround yourself with people who fill you up so that your cup runneth over,” she says.