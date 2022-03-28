‘Support, encouragement and love can change the course of a person’s life’: Daniel Levy

Popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek created history in 2020 as it not only won seven Emmy Awards, but also broke stereotypes, stood for inclusivity, and captivated our hearts with its loving, funny and quirky characters.

As the show advanced, one could not help but fall in love with David and Patrick’s beautiful relationship.

Also Read | Gay couple from Hyderabad ties the knot; see celebratory pics

Daniel Levy, who played David on the show, reflected on the encouragement he received growing up, and why he created Schitt’s Creek at the GLAAD media awards.

Remembering his high school days, Dan said, “I thought I would have to live with this secret of my being gay for the rest of my life, because I didn’t have the security of seeing a lot of people like myself being celebrated in popular culture.”

Talking about his journey – from being subject to bullying in high school to receiving worldwide acclaim for Schitt’s Creek – he said, “I was supported by my friends at the time, a group of very strong funny dazzling young women who were the keepers of my secret and the protectors of my soul.”

“They never let the threat of high-school boys, who didn’t know how to process my closeted gayness, affect my happiness.”

Dan also said he was encouraged by his high school English teacher, who told him there was something special in his writing and asked him to think about pursuing it further.

“And lastly, I was lucky enough to have a family that supported me fiercely and unconditionally when I needed it the most,” he said.

“I don’t know if I would have found my way out of the closet – let alone create the opportunity for myself to tell stories on television that have affected some kind of positive change in the world – had I not had the support to build my courage and the love to give me a sense of security.”

Explained | The origins and significance of the Pride Month

According to him, support, encouragemen,t and love; three relatively simple acts of kindness that can change the course of a person’s life. “And yet for so many members of our beautiful community, those simple transformational acts of kindness aren’t just an arm’s length away.”

For him, creating the show was his “own way to offer some support encouragement and love to those who might not have it in their homes, in their schools, or in their day-to-day lives.”

Ending his speech, Dan promised to do his part in celebrating the radiant LGBTQ+ community in all the work he would do in the time to come.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!