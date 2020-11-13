Don’t feel the pressure of what others are telling you, devote time to what you love: Sundar Pichai

He recollected the time he spent at the campus.

Speaking at IIT Kharagpur in 2017, Indian-American business executive Sundar Pichai spoke at length to the students gathered and also reminisced about his time spent there. He remembered the canteen at that time and how they were asked to distinguish between sambar and dal. He also recollected his initial difficulty with Hindi and the troubles he used to get into for not knowing what to say.

Speaking to the crowd, he said: “If you are comfortable in what you are doing then you are not pushing yourself enough.” He also suggested, “Understanding things deeper. Be passionate. Setbacks don’t matter. Not getting into a college is not the end of the road. Keep your hopes up and follow your dreams.”

Opining about his leadership skills, he said, “We have over 60000 employees. So I rely on other leaders in my team. I trust them to do the right thing and ensure that they are successful. You work is to remove roadblocks from what they do. I value teamwork. Setting up collaborative cultures is what I am working at. It is not about me but my team.”

He also said that his life changed with access to computing products. This is what he has been focussed on and contributed that as a definitive reason for his success today.

