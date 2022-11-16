scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

‘Success is a continuous journey’: Richard St. John

“We think success is a one-way street. So, we do everything to get there, figure we’ve made it, and then sit back and relax,” he says 

Richard St. John talks about his personal journey and understanding of success and failure. (Source: TED/Youtube)

Richard St. John gave an inspiring speech about how success is not a one-way street, and his personal experience with both failure and success.

“Why do so many people reach success and fail?” he asked. “We think success is a one-way street. So, we do everything to get there, figure we’ve made it, and then sit back and relax. We stop doing everything that made us successful.” 

He talked about how, while attaining success, he tried to improve and do good work. But, once he became successful, he stopped because he felt like he was good enough and didn’t need to improve. He mentioned how earlier he’d be on the phone with clients, but after becoming ‘successful’, his focus shifted. He wasn’t as focused on improvement or the quality of his work. He, instead, attempted to manage his employees (something he claimed he isn’t good at).

He described how he seemed ‘successful’, but on the inside, a black cloud had started to form. He felt depressed, and turned to a psychologist. “Money can’t buy happiness.” he said.

And since he was less focused on his clients, business dropped. “My partner and I had to let all our employees go,” he said in the video. But surprisingly, this became a boon. “With nobody left to manage, I went back to doing projects I loved. I had fun again, and I did all the things that took me back up to success,” he added.  

Having been through a journey, he shared eight principles that helped him attain success:

1.) Passion

2.) Work

3.) Focus

4.) Push

5.) Ideas

6.) Improve

7.) Serve

8.) Persist. 

“If we want to avoid success-to-failure syndrome, we keep following these eight principles, because, that is not just how we achieve success, it is how we sustain it,” he concluded. 

