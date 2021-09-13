Achieve your study and work goals with the ‘Pomodoro method’

We are never really aware of how much time we have until we begin to use it. Most times, we may find ourselves wondering if we really are as efficient and productive. In this motivational TED talk, Yana Savitsky speaks about the Pomodoro method that revolutionised the way she thinks about her work and studies and which has ultimately helped her achieve her goals.

Yana Savitsky is a sophomore at Lake Forest High School who is studying rigorous courses at the AP and Honours level and is subsequently flooded with time-consuming assignments. Apart from her academics, however, Yana is passionate about storytelling, be it visually through a camera lens or vocally speaking out for others.

“My typical cycle of studying used to start out determined would come home sit down at my desk and do a couple of worksheets the only problem was that productiveness only lasted for an hour as I would easily get distracted. I would usually spend a couple of hours on my phone and then I would snap back into determination but find myself getting burned out once again as the minutes ticked away, I would work until I physically couldn’t anymore,” Yana says.

Yana says the Pomodoro method was developed in the 90s by Francisco Cirillo who named the invention after the word ‘pomodoro’ which translates to ‘tomato’ in Italian when he used a 25-minute kitchen timer to track his work. This method is completely fluid and can be personalised.

Yana goes ahead to explain the Pomodoro strategy works by first making a to-do list or checklist of the things that you have to complete in a day. You then set a timer for 25 minutes and work on a single task till 25 minutes is up. Next, you are entitled to a 5-minute break. Yana says you have to repeat this cycle till you have completed four pomodoros, after which you take a longer break of 15 to 20 minutes.

