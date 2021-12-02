‘Learn to put the glass down’: Watch inspiring video about managing stress

Stress and anxiety, unfortunately, have become a part of our everyday lives. Work and personal troubles, combined with the pressures of living amidst a global pandemic, have only made things worse.

As such, it has become common to feel unmotivated on certain days. But instead of neglecting the feeling, one must accept and address it.

So without any further ado, take a look at this inspiring video below:

A psychologist, while teaching stress management to an audience, raised a cup of water and asked, “How heavy do you think this glass of water is?”

The audience expected it to be yet another, “half-empty/half-full” type question; they enthusiastically replied with answers. They quoted various weights and the psychologist replied with a cryptic message.

“Well, the absolute weight doesn’t matter. It depends on how long I hold it. A minute won’t be a problem, after an hour I might feel a dull ache in my hand and if I hold it for an entire day, my arm would feel paralysed,” she said.

The psychologist continued, “The weight of the water never changed, although the longer I held it, the heavier it felt.”

Continuing, she added that stress and worry are are just like a cup of water. If you think about them for a short while, nothing will happen. But, think about them for longer periods of time and it begins to hurt.

“If you think of troubles the entire day, you’ll feel paralysed and helpless. Learn to put the glass down.”

The video concludes with a simple but motivational statement, “Live happy.”

