“What’s stopping you? Are you too tired? Didn’t get enough sleep? Don’t have enough energy? Don’t have enough time?…or the thing that is stopping you is you?” says the narrator in a video released by Ben Lionel Scott, explaining why we should stop giving excuses for not being able to achieve our goals.

We need to overcome the habit of self-pity. “Stop feeling sorry for yourself…telling everybody you are sad and sob stories, trying to get people to show up to your pity parties and your pity parades,” the narrator says.

“It is time for you to take advantage of the access and the resources that you have in your country and your community. You got a problem with your life? Do something about it. If you want it, go get it. Recognise the excuses are not valid. They are conjured up, they are fabricated…The fruit of everything good in life begins with a challenge,” he says.

