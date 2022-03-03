Why you should stop comparing yourself with others

Do you often find yourself comparing your talents, characteristics or physical traits with others?

The habit of comparison can quickly become a malady in your life — leaving you incapable of finding joy in ordinary, mundane things. People compare themselves to others in social situations and that often results in negative self talk and stress.

As such, if you’re looking for a way to stop yourself from going down the rabbit hole, you’ve come to the right place.

Take a look at this motivational video from YoursWisely to learn a lesson about being comfortable in your skin, other people’s battles and how you should never assume things about someone else.

In the video, a crow asks a beautiful white swan if he was the happiest bird in town. The swan replies in the negative and points him towards a parrot.

“Happy and me? Haven’t you seen the parrot? It’s got not one, but two beautiful colours!”

The parrot hears it and points the birds towards the peacock, who points out that because of his beauty, he’s caged and sold for business.

“How I wish I was a crow who could fly anywhere he wants to and listen to no one!”

With this remark, the story comes to an end but the lesson it preached is valuable for all. Stop comparing yourself to others and see the difference it brings to your life.

