‘Stop comparing yourself to other people’: Oprah Winfrey

TV host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey spoke passionately about the widespread fake news across news channels at Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

“[A]nxiety is being broadcast on 157 channels, 24 hours a day, all night long. And everybody I know is feeling it. But these times, these times are here to let us know that we need to take a stand for our right to have hope and we need to take a stand with every ounce of wit and courage we can muster. The question is what are you willing to stand for?” she said.

“You build a legacy not from one thing, but from everything,” she continued.

“There will be some days that you just might be bored. Other days you may not feel like going to work it all, go anyway. And remember that your job is not who you are, it’s just what you’re doing on the way to who you will become. Every remedial chore, every boss who takes credit for your ideas, that is going to happen. Look for the lessons because the lessons are always there and the number one lesson I could offer you where your work is concerned has this become so skilled, so vigilant, so flat out fantastic at what you do that your talent cannot be dismissed. And finally, this will save you. Stop comparing yourself to other people.”