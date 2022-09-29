‘God has a plan for you but he needs your faith’: Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey, a comedian and television host, recalled reading a book; it had a quote from Albert Einstein, which read, “Imagination is everything. It is the preview to life’s coming attractions.”

Calling that statement true he said “everything you see in this world came from somebody’s imagination.” Giving an example, he said there must be somebody who wished he could carry the phone outside with them and now everyone has a cell phone. “It was somebody’s imagination,” he added.

He explained that our imagination is the evidence of things we have not seen. “So all the stuff you have been imagining is not hocus pocus,” he said, adding, “When you imagine stuff, it is actually God showing you a preview of a coming attraction he has for you.”

The problem, however, is that “you tell it to the wrong people.” He said if we share our imagination with small-minded people, we cannot achieve it.

He recalled that when he was 10, he wanted to be on TV and in a school assignment he wrote the same things. But his teacher humiliated him because he had a stuttering problem. But, he kept believing.

After three years of homelessness, and losing everything he had, he finally achieved it. “All I did was hang on to that thought. I just kept hoping that what I wrote on that paper should come true,” he said.

Harvey added there were times when he did not have faith in himself, but realised in the end, “God has a plan for you, but he needs your faith”.

“Life is 10 per cent what happened to you and 90 per cent what you do about it,” he said. He encouraged everyone by saying, “Trust me, go home and ask God to open up your imagination and then pursue it with everything in you — and watch what he does for you.”

