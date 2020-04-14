Eckhart Tolle: Adversity forces you to awaken a deeper dimension of who you are

Right now, we are all going through a crisis. The entire planet has been facing an adversity for quite some time now. Which is why, this motivational video by spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle holds so much relevance.

Tolle says that we all will inevitably face adversities in our life — whether at a personal level, or at a collective level, like right now. And if we do not go deep enough, it will devastate us. “Even if you do not fall ill or contract the virus, the fear will consume you as it is consuming millions of humans at the present time,” he mentions.

What is fear?

Tolle believes that fear is a certain thought one projects into a future moment. “And you are not present, because if you were present, you would realise that in this moment, there is nothing to fear. Only when you leave this moment, fear arises as a thought form, which then creates an emotion,” he remarks.

Tolle then leads the viewer/listener into a meditative state to process thoughts better and become more aware.

“Adversity forces you to awaken to the deeper dimension of who you are. Why does adversity force you? Because life becomes almost unbearable when you live only on the surface, the surface of sense perceptions, and your conceptual mind. And then you listen to the newscasts, and you read all kinds of things, and everybody is in a state of fear,” he comments.

“You are in a state of extreme anxiety, although nothing actually has happened yet…” he points out.

Tolle then goes on to say that we must come back to the present moment. “Be aware of your breathing. The body is alive, and this energy, this life energy that pervades the body, feel that. You are breathing, you feel the aliveness in the body, you are aware of sense perceptions, you look around — yeah, present. And then you become aware of that presence that is inseparable from who you are,” he says.

