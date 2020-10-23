Stay hungry, stay foolish: Steve Jobs on three stories of his life

He spoke about love and loss in this compelling speech. (File)

Steve Jobs’ speech at Stanford University is as compelling as it gets. A drop out himself, his talk comprised of three stories from his life divided into his accidental adoption, his love for his job and ouster from Apple and ultimately being diagnosed with cancer.

In between, he speaks extensively about what helped him survive it all: an enduring love for what one does. “I’m convinced that the only thing that kept me going was that I loved what I did. You’ve got to find what you love. And that is as true for your work as it is for your lovers. Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle,” he says.

Contemplating his impending death, he further said, “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.”

He concluded his speech with: “Stay Hungry. Stay Foolish. And I have always wished that for myself. And now, as you graduate to begin anew, I wish that for you.”

