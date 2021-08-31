‘Was once told you don’t look like a model’: Srishti Srivastava

Srishti Srivastava is a theater actor, web series star, and now also a Bollywood actor. A big Amitabh Bachchan fan, she got a chance to work with him and Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which released last year.

“I was four years old when I started acting after taking inspiration from my grandfather. However, I was asked to complete my graduation before taking full-time acting and making a career out of it,” she says in a video uploaded by JoshTalks.

When she was in her final year of graduation, a director visited her college and she decided to tell him that she was interested in acting. She was advised to join the theater. “I used to think I am too good but when I joined the drama school, I got a reality check. There were other 12 people who were brilliant and I was literally at the end.”

After a few setbacks, she got a call from a casting director for an audition. While she could not get that role, that audition opened the opportunity for her very first video by Girliyapa — Why Should Hot Girls Have All The Fun? which became an instant hit.

“I thought my career will get on a track now, but nothing like that happens,” she says. In fact, in one audition, for which she was previously shortlisted, she was told she “does not look like a model” and was sent back.

She was heartbroken after the incident but kept working, going to rehearsals, and giving auditions. Her hard work finally paid off and she got selected for Gully Boy. It was a small part, but it did make an impact.

Things never go as planned. She was again rejected from a big role even after getting selected through auditions. “One has to keep moving. I did the same and took Girliyapa’s Girl’s Hostel in which people loved my character Joe.”

The actor says her family is supportive. “My father says keep on going, if it’s meant to be, you will get it and I have taken it very seriously in my life.”

