In this video, anti-apartheid revolutionary and former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela spoke about the power of sport in inspiring and uniting different kinds of people. Like light, he believed that sport has the potential to speak to youth in a language that they understand, and also unite them.

Speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2000 in West Europe’s Monaco city-state, he also emphasised that sport can replace despair with hope and help bring change in the world.